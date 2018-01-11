When winter weather takes a turn for the worse, Radio Ceredigion’s Winter Watch will keep you up to date with school closures, event cancellations and any interruptions to services.

Let us spread the word about how the weather is affecting you – email us at winter@radioceredigion.wales

Ceredigion County Council School Closures:

For school closure information click here

Updates may also be posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages

OTHER ESSENTIAL INFORMATION INCLUDING PUBLIC TRANSPORT:

Ceredigion County Council Website: http://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/

Public Transport

First South & West: https://www.firstgroup.com/south-west-wales/news-and-service-updates/current-issues

Arriva: https://www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/Disruption/

Additional Information

No other services are currently affected

GENERAL SAFETY ADVICE:

When snow or ice is forecast:

If you must make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route. Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling.

Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow.

Check on vulnerable neighbours.

During periods of snow or ice: