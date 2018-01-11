When winter weather takes a turn for the worse, Radio Ceredigion’s Winter Watch will keep you up to date with school closures, event cancellations and any interruptions to services.
Ceredigion County Council School Closures:
OTHER ESSENTIAL INFORMATION INCLUDING PUBLIC TRANSPORT:
Public Transport
Additional Information
GENERAL SAFETY ADVICE:
When snow or ice is forecast:
- If you must make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route. Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling.
- Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow.
- Check on vulnerable neighbours.
During periods of snow or ice:
- Avoid travel if possible.
- If you must drive, check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather. A summary of the advice is: take care around gritters; don’t be tempted to overtake; slow down (it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room); use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin; manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking and acceleration; if you start to skid, gently ease off the accelerator and avoid braking; if braking is necessary, pump the brakes – don’t slam them on; if you get stuck, stay with your car and tie something brightly coloured to your aerial.
- If you go outside, wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat. Watch out for signs of hypothermia – these include uncontrollable shivering, slow/slurred speech, memory lapse and drowsiness and frostbite. Look out for any pale/loss of feeling in fingers, toes, nose and ear lobes. Keep moving your arms and legs to help the blood circulate.
- Be careful when walking or driving on compacted snow — it may have turned to ice.
- Take care when shovelling snow. Cold air makes it harder to work and breathe, which adds some extra strain on the body and can be the cause of heart attacks in the vulnerable.