Last updated: Monday 28th January – 17:49

We will keep you updated as the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Click listen live to keep up to date with the latest closures.

School Closures

Each local school authority will update their website with the latest school closures.

For the latest information please visit your local council’s website who are responsible for the latest list of school closures.

Pembrokeshire | Carmarthenshire | Swansea | Neath Port Talbot | Bridgend |

Rhondda Cynon Taf Cardiff | Caerphilly | Newport | Blaenau Gwent | Torfaen

Merthyr College | Neath Port Talbot College

University of South Wales

Travel

We will keep you updated throughout the day on the latest travel situation, for the latest travel click here

Public Transport

As well as keeping an eye on the roads, we will let you know in our travel updates if there is any disruption to public transport.

You can also get an update on the services by using the following links:

Arriva Trains Wales | Arriva Bus | First Cymru Bus | Stagecoach Bus

Cardiff Airport