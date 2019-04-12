Tenby Tourers at Llanteg near Tenby are West Wales’ specialists for new and pre-owned caravan and motorhomes!

They’re also a National Caravan Council Approved service and repair centre. There’s no repair too big or small that Tenby Tourers can’t fix. They love your pride and joy as much as you do!

This weekend we’ve teamed up with Tenby Tourers to make it a ‘Winning Weekend’.

For your chance to win a three night stay in a luxury lodge with hot tub at Florence Springs near Tenby just visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radioceredigion

Just comment to go into the draw! Entries open 6am Friday April 12 and close midnight Sunday April 14.

This is a Nation Broadcasting network promotion running simultaneously on Radio Pembrokeshire & Radio Ceredigion.

Terms and Conditions:

The following Terms and Conditions and rules together with our general competition terms and conditions (which can be found under ‘Useful Links’ below) apply to the Tenby Tourers ‘Winning Weekend’. The “Radio Station” refers to Radio Pembrokeshire & Radio Ceredigion, part of the Nation Broadcasting group of stations.

The promoter of the “Competition” is Radio Pembrokeshire & Radio Ceredigion, part of the Nation Broadcasting group of stations on behalf of Tenby Tourers Ltd.

“The prize”, as described below, refers to one prize open to listeners of Radio Pembrokeshire & Radio Ceredigion.

Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are also available on request from the Radio Station.

Details of the Competition

• Entries open 6am Friday April 12, 2019 and close midnight Sunday April 14, 2019.

• The winner will be drawn and contacted on Monday April 15th, 2019.

• The draw will be conducted randomly from all entries received

• The decision of the Radio Station is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• No cash alternative to the prize is offered and the prize is not transferable.

• All entrants must be aged 18 or over.

• Fulfilment of the prize is the responsibility of Tenby Tourers Ltd.

• After being contacted by the Radio Station following the draw, the winners contact details will be passed on to Tenby Tourers Ltd.

• Tenby Tourers will then contact the winner to arrange fulfilment of the prize.

• The prize described to the Radio Station by Tenby Tourers is three night stay in a luxury lodge with hot tub at Florence Springs near Tenby for up to 6 people only.

• Tenby Tourers reserve the right to change or withdraw the prize.