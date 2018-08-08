SUMMER IS HERE!….and Folly Farm is all set for fun for the whole family, whatever the weather!!

With the new arrival of the Macaroni Penguins…we are giving you the chance to win a Family Pass every day next week!!!

Make sure you’re listening out next week as the Folly Farm Macaroni Mafia will be taking over the airways popping up all over the place!

Simply listen out for the Pop up Penguins for your chance to win!

Celebrating 30 Years of Family Fun!!

Pick your own adventure…

We know everyone in the family likes to do different things and the time you spend together is precious. So at Folly Farm, you’ll find four big attractions all in one place. What will make your perfect day?

You can visit throughout the year, at these times:

06 January – 04 February, 10am – 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays only

10 February – 04 November, 10am – 5pm, every day (during our local Easter, Whitsun and Summer school holidays we stay open until 5.30pm for even more fun!)

10 November – 23 December, 10am – 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays only

Closed completely from 24 December 2018 until 05 January 2019



Zoo talks and animal feeds

Ever wondered how fast penguins can swim or what colour a giraffe’s tongue is? Then you’ll love their daily zoo talks. This is also your chance to ask the keepers all about the animals they look after.

11.30 Rhino talk at Kifaru Reserve

12.30 Giraffe talk at Giraffe Heights

14.00 Penguin talk and feed at Penguin Coast

14.30 Lion talk at The Pride of Pembrokeshire

Jolly Barn activities

Have you ever hand milked a goat? No? Would you like to meet a rabbit? Yes? Then you won’t want to miss our hands-on activities in the Jolly Barn where you can get up close to your favourite farmyard friends.

10.00 – 10.30 – Meet an owl

10.30 – 11.00 – Meet a guinea pig

11.00 – 11.30 – Meet a rabbit

11.30 – 12.00 – Meet a ferret

12.00 – 12.30 – Hand milk a goat

13.30 – 14.00 – Meet a guinea pig

14.00 – 14.30 – Meet a lamb

14.30 – 15.00 – Hand milk a goat

15.00 – 15.30 – Meet our miniature pigs Arnie and Sylvester

Land train ride

All aboard! You’ll love this free tour around the outdoor farm paddocks on their vintage themed tractor and trailer ride.

11.00 – 15.00 The land train leaves the station on the hour.

During the local school holidays the land train runs every 20 minutes between 11am and 4pm.