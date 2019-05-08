Win a pair of adult day tickets to Smallholding and Countryside Festival 2019

We’ve teamed up with The Royal Welsh Show to give you the chance to win Smallholding and Countryside Festival 2019 tickets

With an emphasis on celebrating rural life, the festival will still be packed with all different types of livestock, horses and other animals taking part in a busy two-day schedule of competitions and displays.

The Smallholders Centre will continue to be the main port of call for those wanting to dip in and out of the free talks and workshops or pick up some useful advice from the ‘getting started’ stand. It will be the ideal place to stock up on the essentials from the agricultural and smallholding themed tradestands – whether you are after a couple of chickens to add to your flock, a new bucket or perhaps a piece of machinery or new construction project advice to make life back on the smallholding easier, you’ll be sure to find what you need at the event.

We will also be showcasing how to make your land sustainable, whether that is through different management techniques or exploring some diversification options, there will be ideas to consider whilst you’re here. Just pop along and talk to our experts and take a look, first hand, at some of the opportunities for each and every acre.

No Royal Welsh event would be complete without its offering of food and drink… the food hall will once again be bursting with regional producers from Wales and the border counties, showcasing the very best produce for you to eat straight away or enjoy at home. Our popular street food area, complete with live music, will also be returning to keep us all fed, watered and entertained throughout the weekend.

Along with gardening stands, wool handling competitions and shearing demonstrations, a dedicated centre to grab yourself a bargain at auction or table top sale, and a full programme of non-stop action and entertainment in the festival display ring, there will be lots of new things to see and do.

As usual all the other attractions and popular areas will still be there for you to explore and enjoy. Hundreds of horse classes, scurry driving, vintage vehicles and caravans. The Country Life area which features the only Premier Open Dog Show held in Wales, the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, children’s activities, country pursuits and much more.

Win tickets to Smallholding and Countryside Festival 2019

