Win a pair of adult day tickets to Royal Welsh Winter Fair 2017

We’ve teamed up with the Royal Welsh Winter Fair to give you and a friend the chance to experience one f the most popular attractions on the British agricultural show calendar.

Leading stockmen from all over the UK compete for the top accolades in the competitions running throughout the two-day event.

Away from the judging rings the very best of Welsh food producers will be showcasing their produce and Christmas shoppers can explore the hundreds of tradestands, demonstrations and exhibitions and festive atmosphere.

Plus there is so much happening on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th November including:

Gates open at 8am

FREE car parking

Late night shopping on Monday night with FREE entry after 4pm

FREE spectacular fireworks display on Monday evening

Cookery, produce, handicraft, poultry, horticulture, floral art and meat products competitions

Christmas gifts

Food Hall

Livestock auctions

Santa’s grotto

E-tickets available online

Special rates available for school trips

