Win a pair of adult day tickets to Royal Welsh Spring Festival 2018

We’ve teamed up with The Royal Welsh Spring Festival 2018 to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets!

Taking place at The Royal Welsh Showgrounds on 19th & 20th May – the two-day festival, with its action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, talks, workshops, displays and performances, offers the perfect family day out.

With an expanded food and drink quarter, over 1,300 livestock and horses on display, a Smallholder Centre and Country Life area which features the only Premier Open Show held in Wales, the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, children’s activities, Country pursuits and much more, the event has something for everyone whatever your interest or passion.

Once all the hustle and bustle of the day has died down a little, the food and drink quarter will burst into life with live music and performers along with an array of street food stalls and producers selling all manner of delicacies and delights. Why not join us for an enjoyable spring evening of music and food with friends

To make things even better for our visiting families, all children aged 16 and under have FREE entry.

Well behaved dogs are welcome to accompany their responsible owners to the Spring Festival, as long as they are kept on a lead at all times and do not enter the buildings.

