The popular 90s pop group Steps are back with a bang, which sees them unveil a brand-new single and album to mark their 20th anniversary!

And if that isn’t enough to get all you closet Eurodance fans out there excited, maybe the news that Dutch chart-toppers the Vengaboys will be the support act – yes, the Vengabus is coming to Wales!

To celebrate, we are giving you the chance to see Steps Live in concert this November!

On Wednesday 29th Nov, the band will be at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, and we are giving you and a mate a chance to be there!

We’ve got a pair of tickets up for grabs to see the show and the winner will also meet Faye, H, Claire, Lee and Lisa backstage and get to ask them a question!

The band have had 14 consecutive top 5 singles, sold over 20 million records and reached Number One with three albums and three singles.

They are BRIT award winning and hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out nights at Wembley Arena.

Plus, their riotous and bombastic new album Tears On The Dancefloor has been a huge success!

To win enter below:

