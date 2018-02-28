Wed 28 Feb 2018
West Wales Job Fair 2018
Parc y Scarlets, Pemberton Park, Llanelli, SA14 9UZ
Wednesday 21st March, 4pm – 7pm
The West Wales Job Fair comes to Parc y Scarlets on Wednesday 21st March! It will be your chance to see successful businesses showcasing the jobs they have on offer.
Why Should I Attend?
- This is your chance to meet employers looking to recruit people like you
- Speak to their representatives and see what it is like to work with them, get tips on your applications, and ask questions not covered by their websites
- Nothing for you?
- Don’t rule yourself out – lots of employers at the fair welcome applications from many backgrounds!
- This event is open to all – it doesn’t matter what stage you are at, whether you already have an established career but are looking for something new or if you are looking for a career to start your working life, there are many options for everyone!
- Don’t rule yourself out – lots of employers at the fair welcome applications from many backgrounds!
How do I Exhibit?
We still have a few spaces left for business to showcase the job you have on offer!
To find our more information and to book please email:
fiona.wilkins@nationbroadc
or call
01267 679250