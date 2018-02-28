West Wales Job Fair 2018

Parc y Scarlets, Pemberton Park, Llanelli, SA14 9UZ

Wednesday 21st March, 4pm – 7pm

The West Wales Job Fair comes to Parc y Scarlets on Wednesday 21st March! It will be your chance to see successful businesses showcasing the jobs they have on offer.

Why Should I Attend?

This is your chance to meet employers looking to recruit people like you

looking to recruit people like you Speak to their representatives and see what it is like to work with them, get tips on your applications, and ask questions not covered by their websites

and see what it is like to work with them, on your applications, and not covered by their websites Nothing for you? Don’t rule yourself out – lots of employers at the fair welcome applications from many backgrounds! This event is open to all – it doesn’t matter what stage you are at, whether you already have an established career but are looking for something new or if you are looking for a career to start your working life, there are many options for everyone!



How do I Exhibit?

We still have a few spaces left for business to showcase the job you have on offer!

To find our more information and to book please email:

fiona.wilkins@nationbroadc asting.wales

or call

01267 679250