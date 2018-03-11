West Wales Farming on Radio Ceredigion
West Wales Farming on Radio Ceredigion covers the latest news and updates from the farming community, including market prices, on farm technologies, animal husbandry and the long range weather forcast. Listen in from 8am every Sunday to catch Aled on air, or if you missed the show you listen again to the latest podcast right here.
This Sunday Aled meets up with Allan Murray at The Royal Highland Showground in Edinburgh, talking about his arable farming enterprise, the environment, education and agricultural shows. Aled will also update the Farming Diary for the week and month ahead; plus the auction market prices.