Sun 30th July Podcast

Listen again to the very first West Is Best with Helen Enser Morgan down at Folly Farm. We hear from Emma Owens about the different zones, Zoe Wright about the new okay area and Andrew Russel tells us about the fairground. We also hear from Jolly Barn presenter Leah Kendrick the primate keeper Rosie Griffin and Jack Gradich talks the rhinos and Folly Farm's conservation work.