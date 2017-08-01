If there’s one thing we know, it’s that West Is Best!
Helen Enser Morgan will be visiting different locations around West Wales each week, bringing you local history, interviews and information from some of Wales’ most exciting places and beautiful locations. Listen to the show every Sunday from 9am – 12pm, or catch up on the podcasts here!
Listen again to the very first West Is Best with Helen Enser Morgan down at Folly Farm. We hear from Emma Owens about the different zones, Zoe Wright about the new okay area and Andrew Russel tells us about the fairground. We also hear from Jolly Barn presenter Leah Kendrick the primate keeper Rosie Griffin and Jack Gradich talks the rhinos and Folly Farm's conservation work.