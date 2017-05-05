Let us introduce ourselves, we are the Nation Broadcasting Group and we recruit extraordinary people.

Nation Broadcasting is one of the largest commercial radio groups in Wales, operating 7 radio stations across the country as well as a number of digital radio multiplexes. We also have our own digital business, Nation Digital.

At Nation Broadcasting we understand that our strength lies in the talent, experience and abilities of our people and we are currently looking for Account Managers to join the teams at our radio stations in Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

Got what it takes to be an Account Manager?

The role of an Account Manager at a Nation Broadcasting station is to work tirelessly on behalf of local businesses to reach the biggest potential audience with the strongest and most persuasive advertising campaigns. You will run your own client list supported by our creative solutions and digital teams who will provide you with the strongest possible digital, creative and branded content in your marketplace.

It’s competitive out there, so as well as working hard to deliver consistent results for our current client base you’ll be required to proactively find new business to achieve significant revenues across the year.

In return for your previous experience, future potential and dedication to the cause, we offer a competitive salary and uncapped commission structure.

Ready to apply?

If you are looking for a new challenge please email your CV and covering letter to mark.lester@nationbroadcasting.wales