Mon 29 Jan 2018
The BRIT Awards with Mastercard is back for 2018 and Radio Ceredigion is giving you and a mate the chance to be at the biggest music event of the year!
This year will see performances from Sam Smith, Stormzy, Foo Fighters and last year’s BRITs critics choice award winner Rag’n’Bone man and we are giving you the chance to be there!
The 38th BRIT Awards will be hosted by Jack Whitehall at The O2, London and broadcast live on ITV.
Liam Payne – Strip That Down (BRITs Launch Party)
Fill in the form below for your chance to WIN!
* Required