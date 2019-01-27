The BRIT Awards with Mastercard is back for 2019 and Radio Ceredigion is giving you and a mate the chance to be at the biggest music event of the year!

This year will see Calvin Harris, in what is a BRITs first, make his debut BRITs performance in a unique collaboration with 2018 British Female and British Breakthrough winner Dua Lipa and 3x BRIT winners Sam Smith and Rag‘n’Bone Man. They will join a George Ezra, Little Mix, Jorja Smith and The 1975 who have already been confirmed to be performing on Wednesday 20th February 2019.

The BRIT Awards will be hosted by Jack Whitehall at The O2, London and broadcast live on ITV.

Keep listening to Radio Ceredigion for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The BRIT Awards 2019 with transport cost covered and an overnight stay in London.

