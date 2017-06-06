The Big Welsh Fundraiser is back for 2017!

Join us on Friday 23rd June for The Big Welsh Fundraiser – raising money for Tŷ Hafan, the children hospice for Wales.

From bringing a pound to work, to dressing in green! Gather your friends, family and work colleges to help Tŷ Hafan be there for another 18 years!

Kick off your fundraising you can donate £3 today. Text WALES to 70140.



Texts will cost £3 plus standard network rate with the full donation going to Tŷ Hafan.

Who are Tŷ Hafan?

Tŷ Hafan is one of the UK’s leading paediatric palliative care charities, offering care to children and support for their families, throughout Wales.

If you think this means we simply provide a place where children can come to die, you couldn't be further from the truth.







We offer comfort, care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families in the hospice, in the community and in their home so they can make the most of the time they have left together.

We allow parents and carers to relax and recharge their batteries. We also make sure the needs of brothers and sisters are never forgotten.

How your money can help

How can I help?

You can apply to get a fundraiser pack direct from Tŷ Hafan and join us on Friday 23rd June for our Big Welsh Fundraiser.