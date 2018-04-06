Fri 6 Apr 2018
Radio Ceredigion – The Official Radio Station of The Scarlets
Keep up to date with the latest Scarlets news right here with Radio Ceredigion
LATEST NEWS!
LATEST FIXTURES!
Please view on a tablet or PC to view the fixtures table
|Date
|Time
|Comp
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|02 FEB
|19:50
|Anglo-Welsh Cup
|Scarlets
|V
|Sale Sharks
|Parc Y Scarlets
|Tickets
|24 FEB
|19:35
|Guinness PRO14
|Scarlets
|V
|Ulster
|Parc Y Scarlets
|Tickets
|03 MAR
|15:15
|Guinness PRO14
|Scarlets
|V
|Leinster
|Parc Y Scarlets
|Tickets
|29 MAR
|N/A
|European Rugby Champions Cup
|Scarlets
|V
|ASR
|Parc Y Scarlets
|Tickets
|06 APR
|16:15
|Guinness PRO14
|Scarlets
|V
|Glasgow Warriors
|Parc Y Scarlets
|Tickets