Santa’s Updates on Radio Ceredigion…

with Teifimania Indoor Play Centre

Make sure you’re listening out every morning just after 8am, as a very special guest will be checking in everyday until Christmas Day!!

We’ll get all the lastest news from the North Pole …plus answers to the questions on everyone’s mind – like: how does he visit so many houses on one night… what are this year’s most popular presents … what snacks we should be leaving for Santa and the reindeer ….AND whether Mark & Laura from Breakfast are on the NICE or NAUGHTY list this year!!!

Listen out to Santa’s Update on Radio Ceredigion… With Teifimania Indoor Play Centre, wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!