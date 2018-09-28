Into cycling and up for a challenge? Ride to the Rugby 2019 is on the way!

Join forces with Tŷ Hafan – the children’s hospice in Wales, and is proud to support this amazing fundraiser.

Ride to the Rugby will be an incredible 4 day cycling challenge at the end of January.

The ride will start at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff and arrive in Paris in time to take your seat at Stade de France to see Wales play France in the Six Nations opener.

Food and accommodation, ferry crossings, match tickets, return transport plus full support along the way will all be provided.

This is guaranteed to be an experience you’ll remember forever… and such a great way to raise money for Tŷ Hafan.

But hurry as places are strictly limited.

To find out more and register your interest for Ride to the Rugby – click the link below

