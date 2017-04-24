The Real Nappy Campaign is a UK-wide campaign which promotes the use of reusable nappies and provides impartial information and advice about choosing real nappies to parents.
Why should I use Real Nappies?
Real nappies are:
• Natural – Mainly made up of natural fibres with no chemical gels or paper pulp.
• Easy to use – Velcro or popper fastenings mean no pins are needed.
• Easy to wash – No need to soak or boil – just wash at 60C. Biodegradable liners can be flushed down the toilet.
• Cheaper – Save up to £500 for your first child. Many nappies can be used for more than one child, giving even greater savings!
• Fun – Real nappies come in a wide variety of designs and fabric.
• Health Benefits – The bulky Real nappies ensures that the hips are kept the right distance apart, by alleviating conditions such as “Clicky Hips”.
• Potty Training – Generally, babies potty train earlier when in Real nappies as they make the connection between a wet nappy and needing to go to the toilet.
To encourage the use of real nappies, Ceredigion County Council offers a Real Nappy trial pack worth £40 for FREE to new parents living in Ceredigion.
For more information and to download your real nappy pack, visit the Ceredigion County Council website