The Real Nappy Campaign is a UK-wide campaign which promotes the use of reusable nappies and provides impartial information and advice about choosing real nappies to parents.

Why should I use Real Nappies?

Real nappies are:

• Natural – Mainly made up of natural fibres with no chemical gels or paper pulp.

• Easy to use – Velcro or popper fastenings mean no pins are needed.

• Easy to wash – No need to soak or boil – just wash at 60C. Biodegradable liners can be flushed down the toilet.

• Cheaper – Save up to £500 for your first child. Many nappies can be used for more than one child, giving even greater savings!

• Fun – Real nappies come in a wide variety of designs and fabric.

• Health Benefits – The bulky Real nappies ensures that the hips are kept the right distance apart, by alleviating conditions such as “Clicky Hips”.

• Potty Training – Generally, babies potty train earlier when in Real nappies as they make the connection between a wet nappy and needing to go to the toilet.

To encourage the use of real nappies, Ceredigion County Council offers a Real Nappy trial pack worth £40 for FREE to new parents living in Ceredigion.

For more information and to download your real nappy pack, visit the Ceredigion County Council website