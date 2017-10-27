PARC Y SCARLETS FIREWORKS, SUNDAY NOVEMBER 5TH

We are thrilled to confirm The Voice UK Finalist, Jamie Miller, will be headlining this year’s show!!

Along with Jamie there will be a number of other fantastic acts still to be confirmed!

This is one night you won’t want to miss!

Children, adults and families will be able to enjoy a fantastic fireworks display in the comfort of the Castell Howell South Stand at Parc y Scarlets!

The fairground will open at 3pm, with the gates opening at 5pm!

Tickets are priced at £6.50 for adults/students/OAPs and £4.50 juniors and all under 5s go free (but will need tickets)!

