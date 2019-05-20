Tuesday 21st May is World Cultural Diversity Day!

World Cultural Diversity Day is a day of celebration set up by the United Nations in the 1990’s. The purpose is to encourage people to embrace how colourful and diverse the world is. Every person is individual and we all have many positive differences, these differences help to make the world a bright and beautiful place. The main aim of World Cultural Diversity Day is to celebrate these differences.

The term Diversity embraces many positive things that make us individual. They include ethnicity, religious beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, social status and even the language that we speak. In the UK, the Equality Act 2010 protects against discrimination around any of the things listed above that help to make our country so rich and diverse.

We’ve teamed up with our sister Nation Broadcasting radio stations across the UK to celebrate Diversity day. There are many organisations and charities that can provide help, support and more information with Diversity issues in life and at work. There are links to a number of these organisations below.





Diversity UK is a Think tank that develops strategies for industry and life. You can find out more at diversityuk.org



Mind is a Mental Health charity that provides support and respect. Get more information at mind.org.uk



The Global Diversity Practice provides information to help people embrace Diversity across the world. If you think they can help, you can find more details at globaldiversitypractice.com



The Fawcett Society campaigns on Equality for women and you can find out more at fawcettsociety.org



The Race Equality Foundation helps, supports and provides information. Find out more at raceequalityfoundation.org.uk



Stonewall campaigns on equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Find out more at stonewall.org.uk



Scope is a UK based charity providing emotional support for disabled people. Get more information at scope.org.uk



Age UK provide support for older people and carers. Find details at ageuk.org.uk