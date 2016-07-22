On Friday 9th September we hosted our Local Hero Awards 2016 at Gwesty’r Marine Hotel, Aberystwyth. Everyday there are special people in the community doing amazing things that truly make a difference. These awards help to recognise and reward the unsung local heroes across Ceredigion.

After receiving many nominations the judges certainly had their work cut out deciding on finalists and also a winner for each category.

Our 2016 Local Heroes are;

Sports Star of the Year – Dion Deacon-Jones

Sponsored by Aberystwyth Town Football Club

Child of Courage Award – Gracie Young

Sponsored by Clements Decorating Centre, Aberystwyth

Emergency Services Award – Jason Davies & Jonny Jones

Sponsored by Pont Steffan Dental Practice

Good Neighbour Award – Brian Jones

Sponsored by Radio Ceredigion

Achievements in the Arts Award – Kirk Holland

Sponsored by University of Wales Trinity Saint Davids

Carer of the Year – Ann Fryd

Sponsored by BMI Werndale Hospital

Volunteer of the Year – Stephen Wood

Sponsored by Gwe Cambrian Web

Fundraiser of the Year – Derek Burton

Sponsored by Gwesty’r Marine Hotel

Contribution to the Community – Non Lavaro

Sponsored by Ystwyth Veterinary Practice

Teacher of the Year – Hazel Davies

Sponsored by Willmott Dixon

Dad of the Year – Ed Harrison

Sponsored by Chadzy’s

Mum of the Year – Gabby Jackson

Sponsored by Budgens

Green Award – Adam Williams

Sponsored by Celtic Sustainables

As well as recognition of our Local Heroes, during this night we saw live music from Jay James. We also held a charity raffle and raised £625 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

We would like to thank everyone including our local heroes, special guests, judging panel, sponsors and partners in our Local Hero Awards 2016 and look forward to recognising more of Ceredigion’s local heroes in 2017.