On Friday 9th September we hosted our Local Hero Awards 2016 at Gwesty’r Marine Hotel, Aberystwyth. Everyday there are special people in the community doing amazing things that truly make a difference. These awards help to recognise and reward the unsung local heroes across Ceredigion.
After receiving many nominations the judges certainly had their work cut out deciding on finalists and also a winner for each category.
Our 2016 Local Heroes are;
Sports Star of the Year – Dion Deacon-Jones
Sponsored by Aberystwyth Town Football Club
Child of Courage Award – Gracie Young
Sponsored by Clements Decorating Centre, Aberystwyth
Emergency Services Award – Jason Davies & Jonny Jones
Sponsored by Pont Steffan Dental Practice
Good Neighbour Award – Brian Jones
Sponsored by Radio Ceredigion
Achievements in the Arts Award – Kirk Holland
Sponsored by University of Wales Trinity Saint Davids
Carer of the Year – Ann Fryd
Sponsored by BMI Werndale Hospital
Volunteer of the Year – Stephen Wood
Sponsored by Gwe Cambrian Web
Fundraiser of the Year – Derek Burton
Sponsored by Gwesty’r Marine Hotel
Contribution to the Community – Non Lavaro
Sponsored by Ystwyth Veterinary Practice
Teacher of the Year – Hazel Davies
Sponsored by Willmott Dixon
Dad of the Year – Ed Harrison
Sponsored by Chadzy’s
Mum of the Year – Gabby Jackson
Sponsored by Budgens
Green Award – Adam Williams
Sponsored by Celtic Sustainables
As well as recognition of our Local Heroes, during this night we saw live music from Jay James. We also held a charity raffle and raised £625 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
We would like to thank everyone including our local heroes, special guests, judging panel, sponsors and partners in our Local Hero Awards 2016 and look forward to recognising more of Ceredigion’s local heroes in 2017.