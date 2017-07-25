The Radio Ceredigion Local Hero Awards are back for 2017, working to recognise and reward the unsung heroes and people who make a real difference to life in our county.

We all know someone who has done something special that deserves recognition. The Radio Ceredigion Local Hero Awards allows us to shine a light on unsung heroes in a range of categories.

This year, our glitzy award ceremony is taking place at the Cliff Hotel & Spa on Friday 15th September.

There are a range of categories open for nomination, with nominations closing Sunday 27th August!

Submit your nominations below!

Act of Bravery Award –

From life-saving acts to overcoming personal adversity, bravery can be shown in many ways. Who’s the bravest person you know? Nominate them and recognise their achievements in public

Child of Courage Award –

This award applies to children under the age of 16 who have demonstrated exceptional courage. They may have battled against all odds to overcome challenges. Let’s recognise them in front of family and friends.

Teacher of the Year Award –

Great teachers give pupils confidence and provide lessons for life. Nominate a Head Teacher, Teacher or Teaching Assistant who you think deserves special recognition.

Dad of the Year Award – Sponsored by Chadzy’s

Some dads are more special than others. If yours is super-special, we want to know why! He may be modest about his achievements but this is your chance to reward him!

Sports Star of the Year Award – Sponsored by Volac International of Felinfach

Nominate a local sports star, club or team who has achieved something significant in the world of sport whether at local or national level.

Mum of the Year Award –

If your mum is a ‘Mum in a Million’ this is your chance to show your appreciation and thanks. After all she’s your mum and deserves to be a winner!

Fundraiser of the Year Award – Sponsored by Morgan’s, Aberystwyth

This award pays tribute to a special person or a group whose efforts to raise money for charity and good causes really make a difference.

Carer of the Year Award –

Do you know an unpaid, unsung carer who is kind, compassionate and selflessly looks after a loved one? Perhaps they care for you. Nominate and reward them for all they do.

Community Champion Award –

This award is for an individual or group of people who work to enhance life in the local community. From helping others to caring for the environment, let us recognise their efforts by presenting them this award.

The Inspiration Award –

Do you know someone inspirational? If could be a mentor, work colleague, family member or close friend. They might not even know how much they inspire you or others. This is your chance to tell them!

Commitment to the Environment Award –

This award is for an individual or group who has made a significant different to the environment in our County, let us recognise their environmental efforts by presenting them this award.

Good Neighbour Award –

Is there a person on your street who goes out of their way to help those living around them? Nominate and reward them for all they do.

The Radio Ceredigion Local Hero Award – (Not up for nomination)

This award will be presented by the event’s main sponsor. It will be awarded to an individual or group for exceptional service to the community or personal achievement.