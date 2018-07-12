The Radio Ceredigion Local Hero Awards are BACK and nominations are now OPEN!

It’s that time of year again when you let us know about inspirational people in our county who deserve to be recognised …and rewarded.

So, do you know someone who is a real hero? Someone who goes that extra mile and really makes a difference?

If the answer is YES! Then complete the form below to nominate them for one of our prestigious Local Hero Awards!

The award ceremony takes place on Friday September 14th at The Cliff Hotel in Gwbert and you have until midnight on Monday 27th of August to make your nomination.

There are 11 Categories for you to nominate for which include:

Child of Courage Award with Teifi Kitchens

Teacher of the Year Award with Coleg Ceredigion

Dad of the Year Award with Chadzy’s, Aberarad

Fundraiser of the Year Award with Morgan’s of Aberystwyth

Sports Star of the Year Award with Volac International Ltd, Felinfach

Mum of the Year Award

Act of Bravery Award

Carer of the Year Award

Community Champion Award

Inspiration Award

The Good Neighbour Award

Radio Ceredigion Local Hero Awards 2018 supported by

Cardigan Windows part of the CCW group, supplying and installing UPVC & Aluminium products to West Wales for over 25 years.

