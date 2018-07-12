The Radio Ceredigion Local Hero Awards are BACK and nominations are now OPEN!
It’s that time of year again when you let us know about inspirational people in our county who deserve to be recognised …and rewarded.
So, do you know someone who is a real hero? Someone who goes that extra mile and really makes a difference?
If the answer is YES! Then complete the form below to nominate them for one of our prestigious Local Hero Awards!
The award ceremony takes place on Friday September 14th at The Cliff Hotel in Gwbert and you have until midnight on Monday 27th of August to make your nomination.
There are 11 Categories for you to nominate for which include:
Child of Courage Award with Teifi Kitchens
Teacher of the Year Award with Coleg Ceredigion
Dad of the Year Award with Chadzy’s, Aberarad
Fundraiser of the Year Award with Morgan’s of Aberystwyth
Sports Star of the Year Award with Volac International Ltd, Felinfach
Mum of the Year Award
Act of Bravery Award
Carer of the Year Award
Community Champion Award
Inspiration Award
The Good Neighbour Award
Radio Ceredigion Local Hero Awards 2018 supported by
Cardigan Windows part of the CCW group, supplying and installing UPVC & Aluminium products to West Wales for over 25 years.