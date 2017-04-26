Join the Radio Ceredigion Street Team!

Do you want to work in radio?!

We are looking for local people to join the Radio Ceredigion Street Team! Wondering why you should join? Here’s what our guys have to say…

“I joined the street team last year and since then I’ve had the chance to work on loads of fun events around the county! I also got to meet the Girl Band Stooshe and get my voice on air!” – Kieran

“I love being a part of the Radio Ceredigion Street Team, it’s given me a chance to travel to a number of places around the county and meet loads of new people!” – Kate

Our Street Team get to head out to the most exciting events around the county and YOU could be coming with us! Successful applicants will be: Fun-loving

Outgoing

Enthusiastic

Chatty

Willing to take selfies

Happy to wear cool sunglasses Do you think you have what it takes? Fill in the form below and we will get back to you as soon as we can!