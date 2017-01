JESS GLYNNE is coming to South Wales next summer to play Parc Y Scarlets on June 3rd 2017!

Tickets on sale at 9am on Friday, 2nd December

Book online at tickets.scarlets.wales or via the booking line on 0871 871 8088.

Tickets start at £35. T&C’s are on the tickets.scarlets.wales website.

Hospitality packages also available.