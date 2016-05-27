Gwesty'r Marine

Family owned Hotel located on the promenade of Aberystwyth. With over 50 en-suite bedrooms, most sea view this Hotel is the perfect location to enjoy and explore Aberystwyth!

“It is our aim to provide all our guests with excellent facilities, home cooked traditional food and warm friendly service with a smile. We aim to cater for your every requirement – whether it’s a special champagne weekend break in one of our deluxe suites, a rest on your business travels, conference or a wedding celebration – we would like to extend to you all a very warm Welsh welcome.

We have 3 function rooms of varying sizes. Out Atlantic Ballroom is perfect for larger functions, and can hold 250 theatre style. The sea view Dining Room can hold up to 150 theatre style, while our sea view Bistro allows for a more intimate function holding up to 25 people.

We also have a Basement Gym run by a 3rd party within the building, free to our guests. The Hotel also has a leisure suite consisting of a jacuzzi, steam room and sauna which is free for our guests to use.”

Reception opening hours 8am to 10pm every day.

Bar meals serving from 12:30pm to 2pm, and 6:30pm to 8:30pm daily.

Restaurant open from 12:30pm to 2pm, and 7pm to 8:30pm daily.

Gym open to non-residents at £3 per session, membership fees available.

Free Wi-Fi throughout the Hotel.

Phone number: 01970 612444

Email address: info@gwestymarinehotel.co.uk

Website: www.gwestymarinehotel.co.uk