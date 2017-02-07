Fancy a new job?

How about a job that comes with a 3-bedroom house?! If so you’re in luck, although it also comes with 180 cows!

A farm in West Wales is looking to recruit someone to look after a herd of 180 cows. But that’s not all. As well as working in the beautiful Aberystwyth, it comes with a three-bed house, and a salary of £25,000 a year!

The advert states that the right person for the job must be “committed and passionate with good attention to detail, milk to a high standard and maintain a clean and tidy environment around the farm”.

This position is the perfect opportunity for anybody looking to build their experience as they progress their farming career. The job comes with regular time off and a private three bed accommodation, adjacent to the farm, which is located three miles from coast and a main town with full range of amenities.

Sounds good to us! Get your applications in on the JobWales site.