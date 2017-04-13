Knit & Natter – April 15. A weekly drop-in session in the caffi at Cletwr in Tre’r Ddol to enjoy your knitting with conversation! Crochet being taught by our wonderful volunteer, Anne.

Easter Scavenger Hunt – April 9-23. Self guided treasure hunt! Maps available from Cletwr Siop . Tre’r-ddôl village treasure trail. Solve the clues and claim your treat from the Easter Bunny!

The Barn’s Bonanza – April 15. Fun Day which will take place at The Barn at Pengarreg Caravan Park in Llanrhystud. There will be fair stalls, a car boot sale, a bouncy castle, live music, a petting corner, cake stalls, tombola’s and much more! This event will suit any age and will be a great family day out.

Calon Lan Concert – April 20. Two welsh singers from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and a local pianist, trained at the Royal College of Music, host an evening of entertainment at Rhos-Y-Gilwen concert hall. Join us on a journey of two lovers, as they learn the happiness and difficulty that love can bring.